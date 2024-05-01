Leeds International Festival of Ideas 2024: Full line-up released including Carol Vorderman and Nile Rodgers
The annual festival is set to return to Leeds Playhouse this October, promising four days of engaging dialogue and world-renowned speakers.
From October 2-5, Leeds International Festival of Ideas (LIFI) will host discussions on issues including addiction, artificial intelligence, care, neurodiversity and the impact of reality TV on our perception of reality.
An impressive line-up of stars will grace the festival’s stages, including Kate Adie, Stacey Dooley, Kate Garraway and Carol Vorderman.
Joining the festival this year as keynote speakers are Nile Rodgers and BEKA, who will lead a dynamic conversation on the evolution of creativity. Kate Adie, former chief news correspondent for the BBC, and Stacey Dooley, who recently hosted the BAFTA’s, will delve into conflict reporting and the portrayal of war.
Tim Spector and Dr. Amir Khan will unravel the mysteries of gut health and nutrition, while entrepreneur and influencer Grace Beverley will explore the nuances of the creator economy.
Carol Vorderman and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, also known as Self Esteem, will confront archaic portrayals of women in the media, sparking a dialogue on whether the media needs to step up and evolve.
The line-up for this year’s panel chats includes Matt Willis from Busted, author and journalist Lauren Windle, Gadget Show host Georgie Barrat, NHS Digital’s Dr Nisha Sharma and actor Paterson Joseph. Professor Tim Wilson from The Circle will join forces with Rylan and Charlotte Armitage, while Ellie Middleton, Christine McGuiness, Rumi Sotire, Kate Garraway, Goldie and Lizzy Oma also feature on the panel line-up.
The festival’s director Martin Dickson said: “The power of LIFI to bring the people of Leeds together and have a courageous, open, and honest conversation about major issues affecting us all in society today is one of the unique elements that sets this festival apart.
“LIFI aims to shout louder about the city, confidently and boldly projecting an innovative, creative, exciting place to be and amplifying that to the world; that is what makes it the ultimate place-marketing festival of its type, not only in Leeds but the UK.
“The heartbeat of the festival lies in the experiences and sentiments shared by the people who came to witness it. After last year's sell-out, we are super proud of this year's line-up and hope many people join the conversation.”
James Brining, artistic director and CEO of Leeds Playhouse, added: "We're thrilled to be hosting Leeds International Festival of Ideas for a second year, building on this strong partnership and welcoming some incredible artists.
“Our mission at the Playhouse is to be a creative hub at the heart of the Leeds City Region, enabling dialogue, debate and a space for people to gather for shared experiences. We can't wait to welcome everyone, including the stellar line-up of local, national and international artists, to our city. We’re throwing open the doors to our three theatres as well as our conference spaces so they can be filled with Press Release Embargo:
conversations and shared stories that reflect the world we live in and celebrate Leeds as a vibrant, culture-rich city.”
Tickets will be available from May 10 on the Leeds International Festival of Ideas website.
Full Leeds International Festival of Ideas Line-Up for 2024
Kate Adie CBE, Dr Charlotte Armitage, Georgie Barrat, BEKA, Grace Beverley, Marverine Cole, Doddz, Stacey Dooley MBE, Kate Garraway MBE, Paterson Joseph, Emily Kenway, Dr Amir Khan, Christine McGuinness, Paul McNamee, Ellie Middleton, Lizzy Oma, Clifford Price (AKA Goldie), Claire Rimmer, Nile Rodgers, Rylan, Dr Nisha Sharma, Dr Alice Sibbery, Tumi Sotire, Tim Spector OBE, Pandora Sykes, Rebecca Lucy Taylor (AKA Self Esteem), Nigel Toon, Carol Vorderman MBE, Dr Adrienne Williams, Matt Willis, Prof Tim Wilson and Lauren Windle
