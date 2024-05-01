Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual festival is set to return to Leeds Playhouse this October, promising four days of engaging dialogue and world-renowned speakers.

From October 2-5, Leeds International Festival of Ideas (LIFI) will host discussions on issues including addiction, artificial intelligence, care, neurodiversity and the impact of reality TV on our perception of reality.

An impressive line-up of stars will grace the festival’s stages, including Kate Adie, Stacey Dooley, Kate Garraway and Carol Vorderman.

The star-studded line-up for Leeds International Festival of Ideas 2024 has been released - and it includes Carol Vorderman (Photo by LIFI24)

Joining the festival this year as keynote speakers are Nile Rodgers and BEKA, who will lead a dynamic conversation on the evolution of creativity. Kate Adie, former chief news correspondent for the BBC, and Stacey Dooley, who recently hosted the BAFTA’s, will delve into conflict reporting and the portrayal of war.

Tim Spector and Dr. Amir Khan will unravel the mysteries of gut health and nutrition, while entrepreneur and influencer Grace Beverley will explore the nuances of the creator economy.

Carol Vorderman and Rebecca Lucy Taylor, also known as Self Esteem, will confront archaic portrayals of women in the media, sparking a dialogue on whether the media needs to step up and evolve.

The line-up for this year’s panel chats includes Matt Willis from Busted, author and journalist Lauren Windle, Gadget Show host Georgie Barrat, NHS Digital’s Dr Nisha Sharma and actor Paterson Joseph. Professor Tim Wilson from The Circle will join forces with Rylan and Charlotte Armitage, while Ellie Middleton, Christine McGuiness, Rumi Sotire, Kate Garraway, Goldie and Lizzy Oma also feature on the panel line-up.

Nile Rodgers, Dr Amir Khan, Stacey Dooley and Rylan Clark will all appear at the festival (Photo by LIFI24)

The festival’s director Martin Dickson said: “The power of LIFI to bring the people of Leeds together and have a courageous, open, and honest conversation about major issues affecting us all in society today is one of the unique elements that sets this festival apart.

“LIFI aims to shout louder about the city, confidently and boldly projecting an innovative, creative, exciting place to be and amplifying that to the world; that is what makes it the ultimate place-marketing festival of its type, not only in Leeds but the UK.

“The heartbeat of the festival lies in the experiences and sentiments shared by the people who came to witness it. After last year's sell-out, we are super proud of this year's line-up and hope many people join the conversation.”

James Brining, artistic director and CEO of Leeds Playhouse, added: "We're thrilled to be hosting Leeds International Festival of Ideas for a second year, building on this strong partnership and welcoming some incredible artists.

The festival will take place at Leeds Playhouse in October (Photo by LIFI24)

"Our mission at the Playhouse is to be a creative hub at the heart of the Leeds City Region, enabling dialogue, debate and a space for people to gather for shared experiences. We can't wait to welcome everyone, including the stellar line-up of local, national and international artists, to our city. We're throwing open the doors to our three theatres as well as our conference spaces so they can be filled with

conversations and shared stories that reflect the world we live in and celebrate Leeds as a vibrant, culture-rich city.”

Tickets will be available from May 10 on the Leeds International Festival of Ideas website.

Full Leeds International Festival of Ideas Line-Up for 2024