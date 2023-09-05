Leeds International Beer Festival 2023: Everything you need to know including how to get tickets, lineup
The four day event returns to Kirkstall Abbey celebrating beers from all over the world.
For the 11th time running, beer lovers gather at the iconic Grade I listed building in Leeds to enjoy all things beer.
With 40 breweries gathering for the weekend event, there is sure to be something for everyone - whether you’re into specialty beers or enjoy a simple lager.
The festival will see brewers including locals Brew York, Horsforth Brewery and Kirkstall Brewery alongside international brewers like Sierra Nevara and Lervig, each offering a range of drinks from their roster.
Alongside drinks, festival goers will be able to enjoy a street food market, live music and much more.
Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Leeds International Beer Festival (LIBF).
When is Leeds International Beer Festival 2023?
This year’s four-day festival takes place between Thursday September 7 and Sunday September 10.
Where is the Leeds International Beer Festival 2023
The 11th edition of LIBF will take place at Leeds’ iconic Kirkstall Abbey, just outside the city centre.
You can get to the festival easily with First Bus services 33 and 34 from Leeds Bus Station stopping at Abbey Road, or bus service 50/50A from Eastgate and The Headrow stopping on Morris Lane.
List of breweries at Leeds International Beer Festival 2023
The following breweries will be available at the festival according to the LIBF website:
- Amity Brew Co
- Anthology Brew Co
- Big Trip
- Brew York
- Bullhouse Brew Co
- Cromarty
- DMC Brewery
- Docks Beers
- Elusive Brewing
- Five Points Brewing Company
- Fyne Ales
- Hoptimist
- Horsforth Brewery
- Kernel
- Kirkstall Brewery
- Lakes Brew Co
- Lervig
- Little Earth Project
- Mahrs Brau
- Marble
- Meckatzer
- Merakai Brewing Co
- Moosbacher
- Neptune Brewery
- North Brewing Co
- Northern Monk
- Queer Brewing Project
- Raynville Super Store
- Roosters Brewing Co
- Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing
- Sierra Nevada
- Siren Craft Brew
- Sureshot Brewing
- Tartarus Beers
- Tegernsee
- The Coven
- Turning Point
- Verdant
- Vocation Brewery
- Zapato Brewery
List of food stalls at Leeds International Beer Festival 2023
The following food vendors will be available at the festival according to the LIBF website:
- Bundobust
- Little Bao Boy
- Parm Star
- Little Red Food Truck
- MorMor Eats
Leeds International Beer Festival 2023 music lineup
The following bands and DJ’s will be performing at the festival:
Thursday
- Barry’s Here, DJ set - Bundobust X LIBF 10YR Tipi - 5PM to 11PM
- DIPAK, DJ set - Cloister - 5PM to 11PM
Friday
- Matt Bradshaw, DJ set - Cloister - Noon to 5PM
- The Boogie Monster, DJ set - Cloister - 5PM to 11PM
- The Haggis Horns, Live - Cloister - evening TBC
- Edv3ctor, DJ set - Bundobust X LIBF 10YR Tipi - 5PM to 11PM
Saturday
- Edv3ctor, DJ set - Cloister - Noon to 5PM
- Chunky Butt Funky, Live - Cloister - AM TBC
- Thea HD, DJ set - Cloister - 5PM to 11PM
- Duck, Live - Cloister - PM TBC
- Mike BC, DJ set - Bundobust X LIBF 10YR Tipi - 5PM to 11PM
Sunday
- Lucky Iris, Live - Cloister - AM TBC
- Barry’s Here, DJ set - Cloister - AM TBC
How to get tickets for Leeds International Beer Festival 2023
There are a range of tickets available including full festival passes, day passes for Thursday and Sunday, and early and late passes for Friday and Saturday:
- Thursday 5-11PM - £15
- Friday 12-5PM - £15
- Friday 6-11PM - £15
- Saturday 12-5PM - £15
- Saturday 6-11PM - £15
- Sunday 12-5PM - £7.50
- Festival Pass - £55
You can find all the tickets on the LIBF website.
Leeds International Beer Festival token information
According to the LIBF website, tokens will be replaced by a contactless payment system again.
If you have leftover tokens from last year’s festival, you can still bring them in and spend them at the festival.
Please note that there are no refunds or change available when spending tokens.