The four day event returns to Kirkstall Abbey celebrating beers from all over the world.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the 11th time running, beer lovers gather at the iconic Grade I listed building in Leeds to enjoy all things beer.

With 40 breweries gathering for the weekend event, there is sure to be something for everyone - whether you’re into specialty beers or enjoy a simple lager.

Over 40 brewers will gather at Leeds' Kirkstall Abbey for the four day event. Picture by Steve Riding

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

The festival will see brewers including locals Brew York, Horsforth Brewery and Kirkstall Brewery alongside international brewers like Sierra Nevara and Lervig, each offering a range of drinks from their roster.

Alongside drinks, festival goers will be able to enjoy a street food market, live music and much more.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Leeds International Beer Festival (LIBF).

When is Leeds International Beer Festival 2023?

This year’s four-day festival takes place between Thursday September 7 and Sunday September 10.

Where is the Leeds International Beer Festival 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 11th edition of LIBF will take place at Leeds’ iconic Kirkstall Abbey, just outside the city centre.

You can get to the festival easily with First Bus services 33 and 34 from Leeds Bus Station stopping at Abbey Road, or bus service 50/50A from Eastgate and The Headrow stopping on Morris Lane.

List of breweries at Leeds International Beer Festival 2023

The following breweries will be available at the festival according to the LIBF website:

Amity Brew Co

Anthology Brew Co

Big Trip

Brew York

Bullhouse Brew Co

Cromarty

DMC Brewery

Docks Beers

Elusive Brewing

Five Points Brewing Company

Fyne Ales

Hoptimist

Horsforth Brewery

Kernel

Kirkstall Brewery

Lakes Brew Co

Lervig

Little Earth Project

Mahrs Brau

Marble

Meckatzer

Merakai Brewing Co

Moosbacher

Neptune Brewery

North Brewing Co

Northern Monk

Queer Brewing Project

Raynville Super Store

Roosters Brewing Co

Sheep in Wolf’s Clothing

Sierra Nevada

Siren Craft Brew

Sureshot Brewing

Tartarus Beers

Tegernsee

The Coven

Turning Point

Verdant

Vocation Brewery

Zapato Brewery

List of food stalls at Leeds International Beer Festival 2023

The following food vendors will be available at the festival according to the LIBF website:

Bundobust

Little Bao Boy

Parm Star

Little Red Food Truck

MorMor Eats

Leeds International Beer Festival 2023 music lineup

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following bands and DJ’s will be performing at the festival:

Thursday

Barry’s Here, DJ set - Bundobust X LIBF 10YR Tipi - 5PM to 11PM

DIPAK, DJ set - Cloister - 5PM to 11PM

Friday

Matt Bradshaw, DJ set - Cloister - Noon to 5PM

The Boogie Monster, DJ set - Cloister - 5PM to 11PM

The Haggis Horns, Live - Cloister - evening TBC

Edv3ctor, DJ set - Bundobust X LIBF 10YR Tipi - 5PM to 11PM

Saturday

Edv3ctor, DJ set - Cloister - Noon to 5PM

Chunky Butt Funky, Live - Cloister - AM TBC

Thea HD, DJ set - Cloister - 5PM to 11PM

Duck, Live - Cloister - PM TBC

Mike BC, DJ set - Bundobust X LIBF 10YR Tipi - 5PM to 11PM

Sunday

Lucky Iris, Live - Cloister - AM TBC

Barry’s Here, DJ set - Cloister - AM TBC

How to get tickets for Leeds International Beer Festival 2023

There are a range of tickets available including full festival passes, day passes for Thursday and Sunday, and early and late passes for Friday and Saturday:

Thursday 5-11PM - £15

Friday 12-5PM - £15

Friday 6-11PM - £15

Saturday 12-5PM - £15

Saturday 6-11PM - £15

Sunday 12-5PM - £7.50

Festival Pass - £55

You can find all the tickets on the LIBF website.

Leeds International Beer Festival token information

According to the LIBF website, tokens will be replaced by a contactless payment system again.

If you have leftover tokens from last year’s festival, you can still bring them in and spend them at the festival.