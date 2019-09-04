Leeds International Beer Festival 2019 - Here's everything you need to know

Have your say

Drinkers will be raising a glass thanks to the return of the Leeds International Beer Festival.

The annual four day festival is being held at Leeds Town Hall on The Headrow from Thursday, September 5, until Saturday, September 8.

Now in its 8th year the festival promotes craft beer brewed in the UK and overseas.

Apart from the beer what else is there to enjoy at this year's Leeds International Beer Festival?

It includes a street food market, live music across three stages and other beer-related fun.

When are the sessions and how much are tickets?

Thursday, Sept 5

5pm-11pm: £10

Friday, Sept 6

12pm-5pm £10

6pm-11pm: £12.50

Saturday, Sept 7

12pm-5pm £12.50

6pm-11pm £12.50

Sunday Sept 8 - family day (under-18s must be accompanied by an adult)

12pm-5pm £5

A 'ticket to ride' festival pass is available at a cost of £90 and includes entry to all sessions as well as £40 worth of beer tokens.

Why the need for tokens at the Leeds International Beer Festival?

Tokens come in £5, £1 and 50p denominations. A £5 token is worth £5 of real money, £1 token is worth £1 of real money and so on. You will need to purchase tokens to buy beer and food at the festival.

Where do I get tokens?

During Beer Festival and in advance from Leeds City Centre box office.

What's included in the ticket price?

Along with a commemorative glass and programme each ticket holder gets access to the entire beer festival site for a five hour session and four music stages – with live acts and DJs, free retro gaming and a food market.

How much will it costs for a pint/half/third at the festival?

Breweries will sell their beer in halves, thirds and pints. Prices can range from £3, £1.50 and £1 depending on the measure/abv/ ingredients. If you overestimate the amount of tokens/money you need they will be refunded at the end of the session apart from 50p tokens.

For more information on the Leeds International Beer Festival visit: www.leedsbeer.com/ticket-info

