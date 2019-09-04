Gin-infused bingo returns to Leeds - here's how to get involved

It't the adults-only evening which promises a large measure of hedonistic fun, mixed with fast dabbing, challenges, dares and prizes.

Gingo-Bingo is returning to the city centre on Thursday, September 5, at Tailors in the Grand Arcade offering a new, and refreshingly unique gin-inspired games night for big kids, and gin lovers.

Hosted by ‘Tim and Tonic’, the larger than life host, asks guests to “forget about the balls, because it’s all about the gin on these calling cards!”

That’s right - instead of numbers, it is gin brands that are called, from Tanqueray to Tailors, Hendricks to Slingsby.

Infused with tailor-made botanical fun, are the challenges, which vary from tailor-making your own garment out of a bin liner, to answering gin based trivia, striking a mannequin pose

and the bowler hat swap!

Renowned for their quirky nature and interactive environment, Tailors - the secret speakeasy, which comes alive at weekends, plays host to the monthly gin-infused bingo

night, where there is more confetti cannons than you can shake a piñata at!

Guests are encouraged to arrive dressed in glitter and razzmatazz (which could also win you a prize!) but fear not – there are also costume rails and a trunk full of hats if you want to jazz up your work suit.

To book tickets visit: www.TailorsGin.Eventbrite.co.uk