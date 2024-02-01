Leeds in your lunch hour: Civic Trust lectures return for 2024
They are the lunchtime lectures aimed at providing the public with a bitesize insight into Leeds’s rich history and heritage.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Leeds in Your Lunch Hour lectures with noted city historian, Dr Kevin Grady will be taking place on each Wednesday throughout February.
The 17th annual series of free lunchtime lectures will be held at Leeds Minister from 1pm to 1.45pm.
They are:
Wednesday, February 7: Historic Panoramas and Prospects of Leeds, 1685-1900.
Wednesday, February 14: Mr Cossins and His Remarkable ‘New and Exact Plan of the Town of Leedes’ in 1726.
Wednesday, February 21: ‘From the Bazaar & Shambles to John Lewis and Beyond: The Rise and Fall of Leeds Shopping Centres and Department Stores 1825-2024.’
Wednesday, February28: ‘Wellington Street, Wellington Place, and Whitehall Road: The Development and Redevelopment of Leeds Manorial Park, 1066-2024.’
Dr Grady said:" My lectures aim to tempt city centre workers and people with time to spare to pop into Leeds Minster at lunchtime to enjoy 45 minutes about the fascinating and entertaining history of Leeds.
He added: "This year’s lectures subjects cover 300 years of panoramic views of the every changing Leeds town centre; the remarkable first Georgian town plan of Leeds and how it was made; the colourful story of the rise and fall of shopping centres and department stores in Leeds; and finally, the extraordinary story of how Leeds’ medieval hunting park, west of Park Row and City Square, was transformed first into a high class Georgian residential estate including Park Square, and now today’s rapidly developing modern office and residential quarter including the showpiece Wellington Place, and the new buildings along Whitehall Road and Wellington Street. Leeds is a fascinating city, and these lectures give the audience a lively, topical and profusely illustrated insight into how it continues to evolve."
For more information on the lectures visit: https://leedscivictrust.org.uk/leeds-in-your-lunch-hour-february-2023/