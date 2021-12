Householders have really tried to make their street the most Christmassy down the years and at the same time raise cash for charity. Enjoy these photos from the 1990s and early 2000s, plucked from the YEP archive showcasing their efforts. Which is your favourite? READ MORE: Memories of Leeds community Christmas lights switch-ons from 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook