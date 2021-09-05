The much-loved run raises hundreds of thousands of pounds for charity every year and often attracts more than 7,500 participants. After the 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race returned to the streets of Leeds today as crowds gathered to cheer on those taking part. Here are nine of the best pictures from the event, taken by Gerard Binks:
1.
The Leeds Half Marathon is one of the oldest major road races in the UK, attracting thousands of people to the city's streets every year
Photo: Gerard Binks
2.
The winner of the men's race is pictured crossing the finish line
Photo: Gerard Binks
3.
Support for runners along the route is always phenomenal, whatever the weather
Photo: Gerard Binks
4.
Relief for the winner of the women's race as she crosses the finish line
Photo: Gerard Binks