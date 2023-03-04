BXXFT Gym & Fitness Club on Netherfield Road in Guiseley is now known as Unit One Gym, and celebrates its official relaunch today (March 4). The gym has been rebranded to reflect its “commitment to serving the community” and has undergone a refurbishment.

As well as offering a variety of equipment and classes, the gym has additional services designed to meet the needs of the community. Unit One has services for young people who may struggle with anger issues or are finding trouble in school, as well as people with disabilities.

Co-owner Richard Fella explained: “Kids come in here and find a sanctuary. We get them into the boxing club and it's a really good thing for discipline, getting them off their Xboxes and into the gym, keeping them fit. Our gym provides a safe and supportive environment where individuals can come together to work towards their fitness goals and improve their overall wellbeing."

Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The gym also serves the community with the help of various partnerships, one of which is with Firefight Boxing Club, a club operated by Richard. A partnership with Guiseley Football Club is also in place, allowing those enrolled on the club’s scholarship programme to take advantage of the facilities, and pupils from Guiseley School also use the gym.

Richard said: “Unit One will house the gym, open to all members, open to everyone. We'll do classes for people, it's open to the wider community, we've got the boxing club and we've now got an additional unit. We hire this out to community groups for kids classes and things like that.

"It's nice to have a big space we can offer. It's also a venue for events and conferences, and we'll be putting boxing shows in there. It's different from your standard gym. There's a lot of offers being done for the community, especially for the younger side.”