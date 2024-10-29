A newborn baby boy left surgeons stunned at Leeds General Infirmary after weighing in at a huge 11lbs 7oz.

Nicole Taylor, 30, and her husband Thomas, 33, welcomed “chunky but beautiful” George earlier this month.

They’d expected the youngster would be bigger than average - but were astonished to hear that he may have broken records at the hospital.

Newborn baby George Taylor left surgeons stunned at Leeds General Infirmary after weighing in at 11lbs 7oz. | Submitted

“It was a massive surprise,” said Nicole, a legal PA from Garforth. “Lots of doctors and nurses were coming up to see him on the ward. It was really lovely.

“The surgeons were stunned and couldn’t wait to get him on the scales. They said he could be the biggest baby to be born at LGI in five years.”

The couple’s first child Leo weighed eight pounds and 12oz, so Nicole expected that George could be heavy too.

Thomas and Nicole Taylor, pictured with eight-year-old Leo and newborn baby George, said they were told their youngest son may be the heaviest child born at Leeds General Infirmary in the last five years. | Submitted

Recalling his birth, she said: “It’s been such a lovely experience, to be honest. I couldn’t have asked for it to go any better. I’m really glad that I had a C-section.”

Now at home, George is thriving - and the growing boy is already in clothes for three-month-olds.

The family explained that they’ve not been able to make use of the baby outfits they purchased before he was born.

They’ve even had to return a car seat attachment that was too small for the adorable tot.

George’s big brother Leo, eight, has taken to his new sibling with excitement. | Submitted

George’s big brother has taken to his new sibling with excitement, as have the rest of the family.

Nicole said: “I’ve had lots of visitors, and they just still can't believe the size of him. He’s chunky but beautiful!”

She added: “I’m just absolutely over the moon. He’s absolutely beautiful, and such a nice baby.”