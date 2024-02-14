Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Leeds flooding: Regional leaders pledge £5.6 million boost for West Yorkshire flood defence schemes

A £5.6 million flood defence fund to help protect West Yorkshire’s communities has been signed off by regional leaders.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The investment will be used to refurbish a flood channel in Leeds, redirect floodwater away from businesses and into the River Holme in Huddersfield, and create new areas of wetland to slow the flow of water and help protect homes and businesses in Brighouse.

The proposals were agreed at a meeting of the regional Climate, Energy and Environment Committee yesterday (February 13), and will bolster a wider £22 million flood alleviation effort announced by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin last December.

Apperley Road, Leeds was shut for six months in September to allow for flood prevention works to take place. Picture: James HardistyApperley Road, Leeds was shut for six months in September to allow for flood prevention works to take place. Picture: James Hardisty
Apperley Road, Leeds was shut for six months in September to allow for flood prevention works to take place. Picture: James Hardisty
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayor Brabin said: “With the Earth hitting that all-important 1.5 degree tipping point, we know that one in a hundred year floods will become more common.

“So it’s vital that we step up our support for businesses and communities – some of which are still reeling from the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015.

“While we cannot eradicate extreme weather completely, we can still make a huge difference with the right local support, as we build a greener, more vibrant West Yorkshire.”

Sign up for our free newsletters now

It is estimated that 37,000 homes and 15,000 businesses in West Yorkshire are in a flood zone. During the Boxing Day floods of 2015, around 6,000 homes and businesses were damaged, costing the regional economy an estimated half-a-billion pounds.

The approved flooding schemes are:

  • Albert Street Flood Alleviation Scheme, Huddersfield – £526,176
  • Sheepscar Beck Refurbishment Scheme, Leeds – £620,104
  • Brighouse Flood Alleviation Scheme, Brighouse – £4,499,000

A further £966,000 to slow the flow of water through natural flood measures in Leeds and Bradford was also approved December.

Related topics:West YorkshireFloodingLeedsTracy Brabin