Leeds flooding: Regional leaders pledge £5.6 million boost for West Yorkshire flood defence schemes
The investment will be used to refurbish a flood channel in Leeds, redirect floodwater away from businesses and into the River Holme in Huddersfield, and create new areas of wetland to slow the flow of water and help protect homes and businesses in Brighouse.
The proposals were agreed at a meeting of the regional Climate, Energy and Environment Committee yesterday (February 13), and will bolster a wider £22 million flood alleviation effort announced by West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin last December.
Mayor Brabin said: “With the Earth hitting that all-important 1.5 degree tipping point, we know that one in a hundred year floods will become more common.
“So it’s vital that we step up our support for businesses and communities – some of which are still reeling from the devastating Boxing Day floods of 2015.
“While we cannot eradicate extreme weather completely, we can still make a huge difference with the right local support, as we build a greener, more vibrant West Yorkshire.”
It is estimated that 37,000 homes and 15,000 businesses in West Yorkshire are in a flood zone. During the Boxing Day floods of 2015, around 6,000 homes and businesses were damaged, costing the regional economy an estimated half-a-billion pounds.
The approved flooding schemes are:
- Albert Street Flood Alleviation Scheme, Huddersfield – £526,176
- Sheepscar Beck Refurbishment Scheme, Leeds – £620,104
- Brighouse Flood Alleviation Scheme, Brighouse – £4,499,000
A further £966,000 to slow the flow of water through natural flood measures in Leeds and Bradford was also approved December.