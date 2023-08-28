Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Festival revellers make the long journey home

These weary travellers look like they need a bath, a home cooked meal and a good night sleep.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th Aug 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST

Thousands of Leeds Festival revellers started to make the long journey home on Bank Holiday Monday after the musical extravaganza came to an end for an other year. Headline sets from Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, The 1975 and The Killers were just the icing on the cake of what was festival to remember. The weather was (mostly) bright and dry and spirits were high through the three days, which also saw sets from Steve Lacey, Wet Leg, Loyle Carner, Nothing But Thieves, Foals and Imagine Dragons. Your YEP was on hand to capture on camera music fans as they arrived at Leeds City Station en-route to destination home. READ MORE: 25 picture highlights of the entire festival weekend including Sam Fender and Becky Hill

Wakey, wakey!

1. Leeds Festival

Wakey, wakey! Photo: Steve Riding

A McDonalds meal helps these lads cope with the journey home.

2. Leeds Festival

A McDonalds meal helps these lads cope with the journey home. Photo: Steve Riding

Leeds Festival fans arrive back in the city centre.

3. Leeds Festival

Leeds Festival fans arrive back in the city centre. Photo: Steve Riding

All smiles for the camera.

4. Leeds Festival

All smiles for the camera. Photo: Steve Riding

