Thousands of Leeds Festival revellers started to make the long journey home on Bank Holiday Monday after the musical extravaganza came to an end for an other year. Headline sets from Sam Fender, Billie Eilish, The 1975 and The Killers were just the icing on the cake of what was festival to remember. The weather was (mostly) bright and dry and spirits were high through the three days, which also saw sets from Steve Lacey, Wet Leg, Loyle Carner, Nothing But Thieves, Foals and Imagine Dragons. Your YEP was on hand to capture on camera music fans as they arrived at Leeds City Station en-route to destination home.