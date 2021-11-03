Ally Keeting, 31, husband Joe, 35, and six of their relatives booked a Caribbean cruise with P&O Cruises for Christmas, in August.

But they were devastated when the holiday company called to say their children Sofia, two, and Finley, five months, would need to be double-jabbed in order to get aboard.

The family claim they were given a week to organise vaccines, which would have to be both completed by December 3, for the two children, and their cousins aged 12 and 13.

Ally Keeting, pictured with her family. Picture: SWNS.

The company rep said they understood youngsters couldn’t get vaccinated, but this was the new policy, Ally said.

The P&O Cruises website said all guests on Caribbean holidays between October 2021 and March 2022 irrespective of age, must have completed their vaccination course.

The family, from Leeds, got a refund for their £14,000 holiday, and paid an extra £2,000 to go with another firm.

“How can we achieve something that’s unachievable?

“There’s nowhere in the world that’s vaccinating children that young - the vaccines aren't even licensed for that age group.

“It’s like hitting your head on a brick wall. I just couldn’t believe it. I think they just want adults.

"They can resell the cabins at a higher price than what we paid for the children because you pay per person."

Taxi-driver Joe, his mum, sister and her two children, wife Ally and their children were excited for the holiday leaving on December 17 from Manchester airport to meet their ship in Barbados.

Joe’s mum paid for it as a treat for her family to celebrate her 70th birthday.

They had started planning all their trips on the islands and even buying holiday clothes.

Ally looked online and all the Caribbean countries seemed to require was a Covid test for children, she said.

The family got a refund and have booked another trip with Tui.

“We just felt really sad," she said.

“If they had to cancel it because of regulations you’d understand, but when it’s their own new policy that doesn’t make sense it’s irritating and hurtful."