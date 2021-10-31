More than 700,000 people across Yorkshire have still not had their first Covid vaccination as the booster campaign ramps up, The Yorkshire Post can reveal. According to the most recent available Covid dashboard data from October 15, 703,275 people aged 12 and over remain unjabbed across the region.

Council level data is only available for England and Scotland on the dashboard. Figures show Leeds is the top council area across Yorkshire with the most unvaccinated people - although in terms of percentage, Bradford and Sheffield are at the bottom of the table, with both areas yet to have more than 80 per cent of their residents vaccinated.