Covid-19 vaccine: The number of people who are yet to have their jab in every Yorkshire area

It’s been 10 months since the first groundbreaking Pfizer jab got clinical approval - but analysis shows millions of people are still unvaccinated across the UK

By Jonathan Pritchard
Sunday, 31st October 2021, 6:46 am

More than 700,000 people across Yorkshire have still not had their first Covid vaccination as the booster campaign ramps up, The Yorkshire Post can reveal. According to the most recent available Covid dashboard data from October 15, 703,275 people aged 12 and over remain unjabbed across the region.

Council level data is only available for England and Scotland on the dashboard. Figures show Leeds is the top council area across Yorkshire with the most unvaccinated people - although in terms of percentage, Bradford and Sheffield are at the bottom of the table, with both areas yet to have more than 80 per cent of their residents vaccinated.

1. Leeds

Leeds has 113,586 people still yet to have their Covid-19 jab, meaning just over 83 per cent of population have had their vaccine.

2. Sheffield

Sheffield has less people still to get their vaccine - 102,637 - but a lower percentage than Leeds, at 79.9.

3. Bradford

Bradford has the lowest percentage of its population to have had the vaccine at 78.4 per cent - and still has 96,609 people who haven't had their vaccine.

4. Kirklees

Kirklees has 66,036 people still yet to have their Covid-19 jab, meaning just over 82 per cent of population have had their vaccine.

