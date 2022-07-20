The musician and reality TV star, who grew up in Belle Isle, has enjoyed a whirlwind career – partying across the world and appearing on Channel 4 show Celebs Go Dating.

A well-known name in the Leeds music scene since he was a teenager, Tom was propelled to international fame with his 2016 hit You Want Me.

He became a father to his son Deaconn when he was 16 and has opened up to the Yorkshire Evening Post about experiencing personal tragedies.

Tom Zanetti has shared his advice for fans in a heartfelt message (Photo: Simon Hulme)

Now, Tom has shared his experiences of dealing with anxiety, as he encourages his fans to talk about mental health.

In an Instagram post, Tom said: "Sometimes I have to talk myself out of what feels like an anxiety attack. I tell myself it’s not real, it’s just false adrenalin being sent to my brain and I can control it.

"I often have to leave situations, as small as a conversation with a group of people. Sometimes I can’t approach simple every day tasks, sometimes I sit there, or when I’m driving I try to calm my breathing to feel better and relieve the butterflies in my chest.

"Maybe it’s years of partying and sleep deprivation, maybe it’s massive stress and trauma I’ve endured on numerous occasions.

“I’m not sure but I live with it every day, and not many people would expect me to say this, not many people expect the people that they think are confident to suffer with it, but I do and I’m just posting to say you’re not alone in this, you can get through it."

Tom said he had dealt with anxiety attacks for years and urged others dealing with similar issues to seek professional help.

He added: “After dark always comes light so just keep pushing it will be ok, you can understand it, and you CAN control it.

"Take the first step - speak to someone professional and private for free by calling the Samaritans now 116 123 someone will listen and help.