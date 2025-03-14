A Leeds couple who met as teenagers in their home town are celebrating a special milestone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Valerie Gent, 86, and David Todd, 87, celebrated their 65th ‘Blue Sapphire’ wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

They married on March 12, 1960 at St Mary's Church in Garforth - after first meeting as 16-year-olds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valerie Gent, 86, and David Todd, 87, celebrated their 65th ‘Blue Sapphire’ wedding anniversary on Wednesday. | Tony Johnson

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Val and David took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about first dates including a trip to the picture house in nearby Kippax.

David said: “When we were 15 and 16, a gang of us used to go with the lassies up to the waiting room at the railway station and have a sing.

“Then we went to the pictures and to the coffee bars. I was sitting with you and I’ve been sitting with you ever since.”

Val and David have two daughters, Tracey and Melanie, two grandchildren, Emma and David, and seven great grandchildren - aged eight to 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple revealed the secret to their long marriage was making the most of their time together. | Tony Johnson

Their first home was at Town End in Garforth but they have been calling Wetherby home since 1963.

The couple, who received a special card from His Majesty the King earlier this week, revealed the secret to their long marriage was making the most of their time together.

Val said: “The secret is that as he came in from work at five, I went out at six and we both worked hard looking forward to the weekend and spending time together.

“So it’s not so much about always being together but being together. He’d head to the Garden Inn after tea then come pick me up and we’d have a drink before going home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David worked as a farmer at Church Farm in Garforth from the age of 15 and later at a farm in Bickerton near Wetherby, before taking up a role as the greenkeeper at Wetherby Golf Club.

Val started work at Naylor and Pollards clothing factory in Garforth - known locally as The Shirt Factory - before later working as a barmaid at the same golf club.

The couple plan on enjoying some quiet celebrations at home with their family as a result of David’s mobility issues.