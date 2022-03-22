Yorkshire Aid Convoy, a Leeds-based charity, has organised a fleet of eight trucks and 16 drivers as they transport more than 120 tons of aid to Kyiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol.

The cities are among the hardest-hit as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to intensify.

Embarking from Hunslet on Friday, the charity’s convoy is making its way through the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Hungary before reaching the Ukrainian border.

Made up of donations from local businesses, the essential aid comprises 35 pallets of food from Delifresh and a further 100 pallets of critical medical equipment donated from TSL Hygiene.

This includes first aid, sterile bandages, gauzes, feminine hygiene, foot splints, hand splints, body braces, scrubs, surgical instruments, catheters and blood collection tubes.

Founded by Mark Murphy and Simon Hartley, the Yorkshire Aid Convoy has been collecting, transporting and distributing humanitarian aid to those that need it most in Romania and Ukraine for more than 20 years.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin has led to the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War, according to the UN’s high commissioner for refugees Filippo Grandi.

Millions of people, largely made up of women and children, have fled their homes to try and find safety. Men of fighting age have remained in Ukraine.

One of the leaders of the exhibition, Gary Dooley, said: "The atrocities that the Ukrainian people are experiencing is truly harrowing to see.

"Although it would be easy for me to admire the efforts, bravery and contributions of others, I am in a position where I know I can do more.

“With that said, I’m ready to roll up my sleeves, use my resources available and do my part in helping with the amazing work that the Yorkshire Aid Convoy is already doing.

"It has also been amazing to see the generosity of other businesses donating basic essentials to the Ukrainian people as they continue to live in such turmoil.”

Further financial donations to help fund the trucks, fuel and tolls can also be made at yorkshireaidconvoy.co.uk/donate.