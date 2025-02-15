19 stunning pictures as Leeds Comic Con brings Star Wars and fantasy icons to Royal Armouries Museum

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 15th Feb 2025, 17:50 BST

Comic Con has taken over the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds once again, drawing crowds of fans eager to celebrate their favourite comic books, sci-fi series and fantasy sagas.

The convention, held earlier today (February 14), was a feast for the eyes, with cosplayers bringing beloved characters to life - stormtroopers patrolled into the venue with weapons raised, an uncanny Obi-Wan Kenobi lookalike struck a Jedi pose, and even Beetlejuice made an appearance.

Among the highlights was actor Jonas Armstrong, best known for his role as Robin Hood in the BBC series, meeting fans and signing autographs. Attendees also spotted Princess Peach, members of the Ghostbusters team and a dazzling array of other costumed characters.

Beyond the cosplay, the event was a paradise for collectors, with stalls packed with rare comics, action figures, artwork and memorabilia.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action. Here are his best pictures -

Crowds of fans were eager to celebrate their favourite films, including Emily Moorcroft, who came dressed as Ahsoka Tano.

Crowds of fans were eager to celebrate their favourite films, including Emily Moorcroft, who came dressed as Ahsoka Tano. | Steve Riding

Nine-year-old Harry Bell had a face off with some intimidating Storm Troopers.

Nine-year-old Harry Bell had a face off with some intimidating Storm Troopers. | Steve Riding

Summer Marsden, 14 of Beverley as Genshin Impact character Navia.

Summer Marsden, 14 of Beverley as Genshin Impact character Navia. | Steve Riding

Jenny Canning with son Jacob, eight, from Burley, as characters from Demon Slayer.

Jenny Canning with son Jacob, eight, from Burley, as characters from Demon Slayer. | Steve Riding

Paul Skeet arrived at the event as an uncanny Obi-Wan Kenobi lookalike.

Paul Skeet arrived at the event as an uncanny Obi-Wan Kenobi lookalike. | Steve Riding

Jason Wright, five, from Haworth, also gave his best Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Jason Wright, five, from Haworth, also gave his best Obi-Wan Kenobi. | Steve Riding

