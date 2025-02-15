The convention, held earlier today (February 14), was a feast for the eyes, with cosplayers bringing beloved characters to life - stormtroopers patrolled into the venue with weapons raised, an uncanny Obi-Wan Kenobi lookalike struck a Jedi pose, and even Beetlejuice made an appearance.
Among the highlights was actor Jonas Armstrong, best known for his role as Robin Hood in the BBC series, meeting fans and signing autographs. Attendees also spotted Princess Peach, members of the Ghostbusters team and a dazzling array of other costumed characters.
Beyond the cosplay, the event was a paradise for collectors, with stalls packed with rare comics, action figures, artwork and memorabilia.
Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action. Here are his best pictures -
