The convention, held earlier today (February 14), was a feast for the eyes, with cosplayers bringing beloved characters to life - stormtroopers patrolled into the venue with weapons raised, an uncanny Obi-Wan Kenobi lookalike struck a Jedi pose, and even Beetlejuice made an appearance.

Among the highlights was actor Jonas Armstrong, best known for his role as Robin Hood in the BBC series, meeting fans and signing autographs. Attendees also spotted Princess Peach, members of the Ghostbusters team and a dazzling array of other costumed characters.

Beyond the cosplay, the event was a paradise for collectors, with stalls packed with rare comics, action figures, artwork and memorabilia.

Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action. Here are his best pictures -

1 . Comic Con 2025 Crowds of fans were eager to celebrate their favourite films, including Emily Moorcroft, who came dressed as Ahsoka Tano.

2 . Comic Con 2025 Nine-year-old Harry Bell had a face off with some intimidating Storm Troopers.

3 . Comic Con 2025 Summer Marsden, 14 of Beverley as Genshin Impact character Navia.

4 . Comic Con 2025 Jenny Canning with son Jacob, eight, from Burley, as characters from Demon Slayer.

5 . Comic Con 2025 Paul Skeet arrived at the event as an uncanny Obi-Wan Kenobi lookalike.

6 . Comic Con 2025 Jason Wright, five, from Haworth, also gave his best Obi-Wan Kenobi.