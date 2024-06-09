Hundreds dressed as all manner of comic book, film and TV characters descended on the First Direct Arena today (Sunday) for Comic Con 2024.
The event included cosplay, console gaming, anime, Manga, prop and set recreations, board gaming, card trading stands and comics.
There was also opportunities to meet and greet actor Brian Blessed, who was the event’s special guest.
Our photographer was there to catch all of the excitement and action. Check his photos of the colourful crowd in the gallery below:
