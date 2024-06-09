14 fantastic photos from Comic Con Mania 2024 at the First Direct Arena in Leeds

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 9th Jun 2024, 11:30 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 17:10 BST

Jawas, Mandalorians and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were all in attendance as Comic Con 2024 came to Leeds.

Hundreds dressed as all manner of comic book, film and TV characters descended on the First Direct Arena today (Sunday) for Comic Con 2024.

The event included cosplay, console gaming, anime, Manga, prop and set recreations, board gaming, card trading stands and comics.

There was also opportunities to meet and greet actor Brian Blessed, who was the event’s special guest.

Our photographer was there to catch all of the excitement and action. Check his photos of the colourful crowd in the gallery below:

Comic Con Mania was held at the First Direct Arena on Sunday

1. Comic Con Mania

Comic Con Mania was held at the First Direct Arena on Sunday Photo: Steve Riding

