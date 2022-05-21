Leeds children's hospice thanks fans as £13k is raised in charity appeal following Billy Sharp headbutt assault

Sharp was headbutted by a rival fan following his side’s defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Championship play off semi-final.

Forest fan Zoe Potts set up the Just Giving page with the aim of raising £500 for a charity of Billy’s choice, following the incident.

Sheffield United skipper, Sharp chose Leeds based Martin House, which supported him and his partner Jade following the death of their son Luey in 2011.

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, as well as supporting their families.

"We would like to offer our heartfelt thanks to Billy and Jade for thinking of Martin House at this time, and hope Billy is recovering from this incident." said, Clair Holdsworth, chief executive of Martin House.

“We’d also like to thank Zoe and the hundreds of people who have donated to this fundraiser. The money they have raised will make a real difference to children and young people with complex health needs.”