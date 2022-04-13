The Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF) have awarded £10k to Eckersley House, the home from home for parents run by The Sick Children’s Trust.

The CHSF has now awarded well over half a million to Eckersley House since 2010. Eckersley House gives families with children at Leeds Children’s Hospital a place to stay just minutes from their loved one’s hospital bedside.

The home from home helps to keep families of children with serious heart conditions together during a child's treatment.

Hollie-Rose Knutton, from Halifax, was diagnosed with Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Pulmonary Stenosis at just 19 months old and needed two open heart surgeries in July 2020, one to ease the condition and the second to fit a pacemaker.

She was transferred to the specialist care of the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit.

Mum Emma said: “We were lucky enough to be able to stay in Eckersley House and the staff there were so welcoming and nothing was too much trouble. During Hollie’s first admission, I was heavily pregnant with her little sister Heidi, and they were so reassuring, making sure I had everything I needed and even helping me move rooms towards the end of my pregnancy to one that was easier to access.

"They made sure I knew that Heidi could be accommodated with me in Eckersley House if needed and they had Moses baskets, so I didn't have to worry about anything.

"Being able to stay in Eckersley House meant that I was close to Hollie but also had a place of comfort and calm to rest whilst allowing me to return to Hollie’s bedside within minutes, especially when she needed emergency surgery at 2am one Saturday morning.

"It's so hard to describe just how horrendous it is having to leave your child on their own when they're so poorly - so having accommodation like this is so important for families.”

