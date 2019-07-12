Leeds chef Matt Healy reveals launch date and menu for new gastropub The Beehive

Award-winning chef Matt Healy has revealed the menu and launch date for his new gastropub in Leeds - his third venture in his home city in just a year.

The Beehive in Thorner will open to the public on Saturday, July 27, with bookings being taken via the website www.mhbeehive.co.uk from next week.

Diners can expect a brand new menu packed full of pub classics – all with a modern twist, and Matt’s signature style at the fore.

Dishes include a modern take on traditional pub grub, such as chargrilled sirloin steak served with triple cooked chips and Béarnaise sauce, The Beehive’s own burger with Jamón Ibérico, confit tomatoes, red onion, manchego cheese and lemon mayonnaise, moules marinière, deep fried brie with onion jam and Chicken Kiev with Caesar salad and Caesar mayonnaise.

Other eye-catching dishes include: whole baked seabass with pickled ginger, soy and coriander; Moroccan lamb flatbread with harissa yogurt, pickled red cabbage and soft herbs; pork chop with spicy lentils and bitter leaves, and a vegan superfood salad.

READ MORE: New El Gato Negro restaurant to open in Leeds city centre

Matt and his team at Seventh Course Ltd have already seen huge success at their restaurants Matt Healy x The Foundry, in the city’s South Bank area, and Grön Kafe in Oakwood.

Horsforth-born Matt said: “We’ve been overwhelmed with the support that the people of Leeds have shown us every step of the way. We wouldn’t be able to push forward and see our dreams come to life without their support.

“We’ve already achieved a lot in a year, and that’s simply because we’re passionate about expanding and enhancing the dining scene in Leeds – whether that’s in suburbs like Thorner and Oakwood or the city centre.”

READ MORE: Oodles Chinese to open restaurant in Leeds city centre

The 36-year-old added: “We’re proud to take on such a well-known building like The Beehive and we’re looking forward to offering something new for the residents of Thorner, whilst also giving people from further afield even more reasons to explore the area.

“We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to give The Beehive a fresh start with a new concept and a major refurbishment to create a beautiful village pub that people can enjoy with their families and friends.

“This is an exciting new milestone on our journey and we can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

READ MORE: First look - Leeds chef Matt Healy to launch gastropub in city suburb

The news comes after Matt Healy x The Foundry was named Best City Centre restaurant at the Oliver Awards, Newcomer of the Year at the Yorkshire Life Food and Drink Awards, and also took home the title of Britain’s Best Roast Dinner.

Matt shot to fame in 2016 when he was runner-up in MasterChef: The Professionals – with two-Michelin-starred judge Marcus Wareing famously describing one of Matt’s sauces as ‘one of the best he had ever tasted’.