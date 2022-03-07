Leeds charity Givto - the first of its kind in the world - scoops grant to help it reach more people

Givto is an online charity donation service - believed to be the first of its kind in the world - founded by a group of friends from Leeds and is run entirely by volunteers.

Formerly launched in December 2021, it allows people to give to a different charity each month with one simple direct debit.

Each month, users are offered a choice of three good causes where their donation could go - giving them an opportunity to support causes close to their hearts as well as discovering new ones they might never have heard of.

Givto volunteer team, from left: Kathryn Griffiths, Nick Gregory, Alex Ellis-White, Penny Coulthard and Scott McKinney

Now, Givto has also been awarded a £2,500 grant in the first ever Charity Marketing Grants Programme run by the Worshipful Company of Marketors.

The grant programme was set up to enable smaller charities to run marketing campaigns that will have a real impact in support of their cause and help them reach and support more people.

Alex Ellis-White, Givto founder and chief executive, said: “As a very small charity that is trying to establish itself, this opportunity means the world to us and will make a huge difference.

“We will use this money for our first ever marketing campaign so we can attract new users and raise even more money for great causes that really need our help.

“I want to extend my gratitude on behalf of all the volunteers at Givto to the Worshipful Company of Marketors for their support and generosity.”

During the pilot and since the formal launch Givto has raised more than £12,500 for 50 charities of different sizes and representing a wide range of causes, including Brake, Sense, Yorkshire Dance and Charlie’s Angel Centre Foundation.

Throughout March, Givto members will be choosing to support either Kick4Life, Age UK Bradford District, or Single Parent Support and Advice Services with their donations .

The Worshipful Company of Marketors is a modern community for marketing professionals with members from a wide range of organisations and backgrounds.

There was a total grants fund of £20,000 comprising one top grant of £10,000 and four grants of £2,500 each.

All five winning charities will also be offered pro bono marketing advice and support from the Marketors’ outreach team for the development and running of their campaigns.