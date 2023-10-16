Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds care home receives over 1,000 cards for ‘adorable’ resident’s 105th birthday after YEP appeal

A Leeds woman was sent “over 1,000” birthday cards from around the world to mark her 105th birthday.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:53 BST
As well as receiving cakes, a cardigan, a homemade blanket, gifts and cards from America, Australia, Ireland and the length of the United Kingdom, Lilian Todd also received a birthday card from King Charles III – which she will now keep with the one she received from his mother Queen Elizabeth II on her 100th birthday.

Lilian’s birthday was celebrated at Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall on Friday (October 13) as residents gathered to eat cake, drink tea and enjoy a visit from a performer who came in to sing some of Lilian’s favourite tunes from the first half of the 20th century.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Lilian said that she’d had a “wonderful” day and enjoyed seeing all of the cards and gifts that staff had put on display.

Lillian Todd celebrates her 105th birthday holding a card from the KIng, and 100's of birthday cards from complete strangers after Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall put out an appeal. Photo: Bruce RollinsonLillian Todd celebrates her 105th birthday holding a card from the KIng, and 100's of birthday cards from complete strangers after Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall put out an appeal. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
Lillian Todd celebrates her 105th birthday holding a card from the KIng, and 100's of birthday cards from complete strangers after Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall put out an appeal. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

She said: “I didn’t realise I was so well known!

"If you had called in and seen all of them cards you would never have believed it. It was a lovely shock.

"The best part about it was all the ladies that helped make it such a special day. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Lilian received cards from all over after an appeal for them was issued online and in the Yorkshire Evening Post by the wellbeing and activities coordinator Kirsty Burleigh, who said that Lilian was “overwhelmed” by the gestures of kindness.

Some of the many birthday cards sent for Lilian Todd's 105th. Picture Bruce RollinsonSome of the many birthday cards sent for Lilian Todd's 105th. Picture Bruce Rollinson
Some of the many birthday cards sent for Lilian Todd's 105th. Picture Bruce Rollinson
She said that the room where the cards had been put on display looked “like a museum”, adding: “It’s just so good to know that there are so many nice people out there.

"We kept telling her she was a celebrity.”

Cards made by schoolchildren and Brownie groups were also sent and a video of Lilian seeing her cards for the first time can be viewed at the top of the page.

Kirsty said that Lilian was a “true treasure”, adding: “She is the most adorable lady you will meet in your life. She’s Yorkshire through and through.”

She said that Lilian enjoyed sewing, helping people and taking children out for walks. She also used to go dancing every Friday night in Otley, where she lived for the majority of her life.

