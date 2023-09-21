Calls to send cards to 'adorable' Leeds woman described as 'true treasure' for 105th birthday at care home
Lilian Todd will celebrate her 105th birthday on October 13 and staff at Aire View Care Home in Kirkstall are pulling out all of the stops to make it a special one.
Wellbeing and activities coordinator Kirsty Burleigh has already put out the call to get residents to send birthday cards and has been “overwhelmed” by the response so far, adding that people have sent balloons, cakes, lights and gifts as well ahead of the big day.
Speaking about Lilian, who has only been in the care home a matter of weeks, Kirsty said: “She is the most adorable lady you will meet in your life. She’s Yorkshire through and through.
"When I found out it was her 105th birthday I couldn’t wait to do something. It’s special because it’s not every day that you see someone turn 105.
"She deserves it. We’re going to do it in the afternoon so that her family can join us.
"She’s a true treasure.”
Asked what her secret to living for so long was, Lilian said it was “just living a good life”.
She said that she enjoyed sewing, helping people and taking children out for walks. She also used to go dancing every Friday night in Otley.
Asked if she was looking forward to celebrating her birthday, she said: “In a way, but I wish it was an earlier birthday.”
Any readers wanting to send Lilian a birthday card can send it to: Aire View Care Home, 29, Broad Lane, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3ED