Leeds canal incident: Teenager pronounced dead after being recovered from water by Thwaite Lane

A teenager has been pronounced dead after being recovered from a canal in Leeds.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 10th Apr 2023, 08:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 08:50 BST

Police received a concern for safety report regarding a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane in Hunslet on Saturday (April 8). He was recovered from the water and received medical attention but was pronounced dead a short time later. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 4:32pm on Saturday, police received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds. Emergency services attended and recovered a teenage male from the water.

“He received medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”

Police received a concern for safety report regarding a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane on Saturday. Image: Google Street ViewPolice received a concern for safety report regarding a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane on Saturday. Image: Google Street View
