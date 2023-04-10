Police received a concern for safety report regarding a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane in Hunslet on Saturday (April 8). He was recovered from the water and received medical attention but was pronounced dead a short time later. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “At 4:32pm on Saturday, police received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds. Emergency services attended and recovered a teenage male from the water.

“He received medical attention at the scene, but was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.”