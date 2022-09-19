For those needing to carry on as normal, there are still plenty of businesses running at normal, or reduced hours today in and around Leeds.

In Mill Hill, both Bundobust and Friends of Ham have confirmed they will be open as usual.

Cross Keys on Water Lane and North Brewing Co in Sovereign Street will be running on normal hours, while Arcadia in Headingley opens from 3pm.

Friends of Ham in New Station Street is one of those open today.

Canal Club in Neville Street will also be open from lunchtime.

In Horsforth, The Hop Shack confirmed on social media it would be keep serving, while Hyde Park Book Club near Headingley will also be open.

Branches of Wetherspoons are all open as usual.

For those wanting a hot drink, Rabbit Hole Coffee in Roundhay, and Coffee on the Crescent in Hyde Park will remain open.

The Rainbow Junktion All Hallows’ Cafe is open from 11.30am.

Branches of Starbucks, Costa and Caffe Nero are all open usual hours.

Elsewhere, many fast food joints are opening but with reduced hours.

McDonalds restaurants in Briggate and in Leeds station both open at 5pm.

Briggate Burger King opens at 11am, while Kentucky Fried Chicken in Merrion Street opens its doors at 2pm.

Trinity kitchen is open from 11am.