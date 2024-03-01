Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2022, Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers, featured in an episode of the popular BBC Two series, The Hairy Bikers Go North with Si King and Dave Myers.

The show followed the two incredibly loved TV chef duo on their culinary adventures looking for unique food and drink producers.

At the time of filming, the shop was located in Leeds Kirkgate Market and had just what the duo needed - caul fat.

The Leeds-favourite butchers shared a picture of its team with the Hairy Bikers on their social media platforms following the announcement made on February 28 that Dave Myers has died, aged 66.

Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers were featured on BBC2 show The Hairy Bikers Go North in 2022. Photo: Malcolm Michaels Quality Butchers

Adrian Thorp, who has been working at the butchers for more than three decades, said the visit in 2020 was something the team will remember forever.

The 52-year-old added: "They pulled up right outside the market on their motorbikes. So that caused a bit of stir, everybody was looking - and it was lovely.

"They are just two genuine, really nice, down-to-earth guys. And honestly, you see them on television, but it was a pleasure to meet them in-person.

"It's sad to say that Dave’s passed but his memory will live on forever. What an absolute gentleman."

The duo, which Adrian thinks are the “superstars of the cookery business”, were fixtures on British television and the BBC, with many Prime-Time TV successes. Myers and King had also produced more than 20 cookbooks together.