Leeds Gypsy and Traveller Exchange (GATE) is hosting events for its members, while Leeds City Council is also marking the occasion.

Civic buildings will be lit up across the city centre on June 15 and the GRT flag will be flown.

The council will also hold sessions with its staff and partner organisations to raise awareness and educate on the lives and culture of the community, as well as the barriers faced.

Heritage items on the wall at Leeds GATE, which is celebrating Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month (Photo: Mark Bickerdike)

Councillor Mohammed Rafique, the council's executive member for environment and housing, said: "We are very proud of the work we do with the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community, so it is great that we are able to mark the month by lighting up our civic buildings and fly the GRT flag.

"The celebrations allow us to acknowledge the contributions that people from these communities have made and continue to make across Leeds and to debunk the stereotypes and expose the prejudices that these groups still face every day.”

Leeds GATE is hosting a programme of events at its centre in Cross Green, for Gypsy and Traveller members and community partners, culminating in a celebration day on June 23.

West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE, is encouraging people to mark the month in their organisation, school or workplace (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

The grassroots member organisation for Gypsy and Traveller people in West Yorkshire has been working to support the community for more than 20 years.

Staff members are 50-50 Gypsy and Traveller and non-Gypsy and Traveller and the charity works with more than 3,000 people.

Rachel Trafford, who works for Leeds GATE, said: "Gypsy, Roma, Traveller History Month is always a time for celebration and coming together for our members and communities.

"We are really pleased to mark History Month as an organisation and across the city and to see the local authority and other partners marking it with us."

“However this year, Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month must be as much about solidarity as it is about celebration and pride,” Rachel added.

“History and culture are people’s resistance against the passing of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act and the harsh impacts it will have.

"The Act will criminalise trespass, or stopping on land you do not own, without giving Gypsy and Traveller people enough places to stop or spaces on sites to live on.”

The Home Office says the boosted police powers will comply with human rights obligations and will target only a small number of Gypsies and Travellers who engage in anti-social behaviour.

However, Leeds GATE fears the Act will threaten the positive relationships which have been formed through Leeds City Council's negotiated stopping scheme, which allows Travellers to stay on designated sites for 28 days without fear of eviction.

The Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, and West Yorkshire’s Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime, Alison Lowe OBE, made objections to the Act.

Alison, who is also a national APCC lead for Equality, Diversity and Human Rights, said: "As an ally of the Gypsy, Roma Traveller community, I work extremely hard to amplify their diverse voice and opinion, ensuring it is heard on both a local and national level.

“Although we have not been able to change the course of this Act, celebrating Gypsy, Roma and Traveller History Month together can only emphasise the need for change and apply pressure upon those who continue to perpetuate bias and stereotypes.

“Despite the incredibly hard campaigning work of the community and their allies, the Act still passed and new laws will start being put into use from the end of June.

“Therefore asking people to mark the month in their organisation, school or workplace are small but valuable acts of community and solidarity.”

The history of the Gypsy, Roma and Traveller community in Leeds, explained by Leeds GATE

Navigating the history of Gypsy and Traveller people in West Yorkshire can be challenging due to people living their lives on the road.

A nomadic or travelling way of life is key to Gypsy and Traveller culture and history.

However there are records of this community in and around the area for more than 400 years.

The first entry in Leeds appears in the 1572 Leeds Parish Register with the birth of Elizabeth, child of Antony Smawleye.

Previously there were multiple stopping places used for centuries, with records from Armley, Morley and Cottingley Springs. Most were shut down completely.

However Cottingley Springs became two permanent sites after protest from residents by 1990.

Lee Gap Fair held in West Ardsley is thought to be the oldest horse fair in England, having been held for over 800 years. A charter from King Stephen originally gave permission in 1136.

Now, it’s estimated West Yorkshire is home to more than 7,000 Gypsies and Travellers living in bricks and mortar, on sites and a small number on the road, or nomadically.

History Month in June marks the time of year many people will traditionally still travel up and down the country, even if they live on a site or in a house today.