Jane Cameron was left stunned by the triple-figure sum that she later appealed, but to no avail.

It came after she parked at the airport in May to pick up her elderly parents who were returning from a holiday in Majorca. Jane had been told by friends that there was a car park she could use free of charge for half an hour, so parked in what she believed to be that area.

Having stayed there momentarily, she realised that she had, in fact, parked in the mid-stay car park. It was then that she decided to “bite the bullet” and move to the pick-up area, paying the full £14 fee for the time she spent at the airport.

Jane Cameron was left stunned by a triple-figure parking fine after saying that she momentarily parked in the wrong area at Leeds Bradford Airport and later paid the full fee. Photo: Simon Hulme.

But because she had initially used the wrong car park, she was issued with the fine by Vehicle Control Services Ltd. A spokesperson for the airport said in response to her complaints that parking signage is featured across the estate, but Jane argued that an abundance of notices leave drivers baffled.

“There’s so much signage that it’s incredibly confusing,” she said. “It’s not that it’s inadequate, it’s just that there are so many signs that it can be difficult to know where to park.

“People are already quite anxious when they go to airports, so to penalise someone for going in the wrong car park and leaving within minutes, then paying the right fee, seems outrageous.”

It comes after a pensioner claimed he was fined £100 after stopping for 25 seconds to read signs at the airport.

In response to Jane’s complaints, a spokesperson for the airport said: “Road measures are in place at Leeds Bradford Airport to ensure the safety of motorists and passengers.

“Parking signage is featured across multiple roadside locations around the airport estate. People can find more information on the location and prices of Leeds Bradford Airport car parks on our website.