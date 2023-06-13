Frank Moane, 73, was fined by a company called Vehicle Control Services Ltd after he was caught stopping on camera at Leeds Bradford Airport on camera May 14 at 9.48pm, to collect his daughter.

He said he had never been to the airport before and was unsure how the parking system worked.

The pensioner, from Thirsk, drove up to the barrier, following steps that he said appear in a video on the airport’s website. However, he claims the barriers did not lift.

Frank Moane, 73, pictured with the fine he received for stopping at Leeds Bradford Airport.

He said: “The first thing you do is go on the website to find out how to park because it's so complicated. It says go through the barrier, which there wasn't one. There's no sign saying the the barriers aren’t in use. There’s no sign in the carpark at all to say how its run.”

The 73-year-old stopped at the barriers, which he said were “taped up with black tape”, and was looking for a sign or a ticket machine. Frank then approached a taxi driver and asked him for help.

He was told the car park was CCTV-operated and to not to stop any longer or he would be fined. He said: “I was absolutely, completely and utterly confused.”

Frank has since received a fine for £100. His ticket stated he had stopped for 25 seconds.

He said: “It was late at night, pitch bloody black. I've been riding around, I daren’t stop anywhere. I actually drove about two miles out to park and look at my sat nav.”

Frank has contacted the customer care service through email to explain his situation but said has been unable to get a satisfactory response. He said: “They don't give [care]. They keep saying refer to the parking ticket and appeal on that.”

"They’re disgraceful, absolutely disgraceful. I say to them: ‘why don't you explain on your website that this is what you're doing?’. An old chap stops to read a sign.

“It’s making me ill. I suffer from anxiety anyway. If they put on the website that this car park is run by CCTV or A&P, vehicle regulation cameras, I'd have gone straight.”