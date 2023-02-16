Five-year-old Huey Martin only learned to cycle last summer but was determined to put his new skill to good use when he decided to raise funds for the humanitarian organisation Choose Love. The Moortown Primary School pupil want to do something to help others after his parents read him The Day War Came, a poetic story that follows the journey of a young girl who is forced to become a refugee.

Huey's mum, Laura Martin, said: “The book and illustrations struck a chord with Huey and he asked a lot questions, but mainly he wanted to know how he could help children like this in the future so it didn't happen again. He was especially concerned about the children affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.

“Huey understood that getting people to sponsor you must entail an element of challenge and he thought it would be a challenge to cycle 10 laps of Moortown Park.”

Huey Martin, pictured in the centre wearing a blue top, is joined by friends at Moortown Park for his fundraising cycling challenge. Picture: Coun Mahalia France-Mir

The hope had been to raise £50 through the sponsored ride on Sunday but £400 has been donated so far via the JustGiving website. Many of Huey’s classmates also turned out to cheer him on.

Laura, of Allerton Grove, Moortown, added: “We are very proud of him. Huey has a huge heart and has always shown a lot of empathy for others. He can be quite shy and lack confidence so this was a great opportunity for him to see with support what he is able to achieve for others.”

Among those turning out to show their support to Huey was Moortown ward councillor Mahalia France-Mir. She said: “Huey and friends has done a fantastic job to raise money to support the needs of refugee children. They love their local park and play area which many refugee children don’t have access to, so for them to use the park as part of his fundraising challenge is fantastic.