The incident happened at popular Leeds eatery Tavassoli's, in New Briggate.

A female staff member was left in tears after the incident on Saturday.

A Facebook post titled "what happened to be kind?" read: "So we've just had an incident with a group of ladies basically calling one of our staff stupid for not understanding how much to charge them after they've all shouted different amounts.

Tavassoli's in New Briggate.

"The staff happened to be dyslexic.

"She had to sit down and cry as her anxiety went through the roof.

I went to speak to the customer and let them know the comment they had made was not necessary and they've had made someone else's daughter (the said staff) upset and cry.

"I told them to be mindful of what they say to the staff.

The post added: "To my surprise they actually turned around and said " it was elementary maths, she should have got someone else to come sort it out". I was speechless.

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE I BEG YOU, don't talk to our staff like ****.

"They are still human beings trying to live their life and work with dignity.

"It's NEVER ok to talk down on them.

"It's a disgusting behaviour"

The post provoked widespread condemnation on the Tavassoli's Facebook page.

An update in the comments section later read: "Thank you all so much. Thankfully everyone loves her and looked after her.

"She's read all your comments and is feeling better.

"She's one of our best waitresses and we've made sure she knows it.

"Please be nice to all the hard working staff in all hospitality venues.

"Please stay home if you can't have positive response attitude and don't know how to treat others.

"Manners are literally free."