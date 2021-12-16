Chris Berry, from Aberford, says he is flattered to have been likened to the author with the release of his latest novel Tough World.

Tough World is set in Australia and the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu where Chris has holidayed.

Chris’ novels revolve around the fictitious central character Greg Duggan who plays rugby league and comparisons have been made to the action-packed storylines with Lee Child’s character Jack Reacher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Berry, from Aberford, is the author behind the new crime thriller Tough World.

Chris, a former editor of the Leeds Rhino rugby league magazine, said: “It’s very kind of reviewers and those who have read my previous books Tough Season and Tough Season in the Sun, to be compared favourably with such luminaries in the literature world.

“Tough World sees Greg battling all kinds of foes, having to deal with murders all around him, being abducted, beaten up, while at the same time struggling with his love life, his family and playing the sport he loves and that I have loved all my life."

The new novel follows last year’s Tough Season in the Sun which was set in Lanzarote and the 2019 CWA Dagger Award-nominated Tough Season set in the north of England.

Chris will be signing copies at Langlands on York Road, Leeds on Saturday, December 18 from 10am.

Tough World is published by Great Northern Books and is available on Amazon and in all bookshops. You can order a signed copy direct from Chris for just £10.99 inc p&p or all three books for £25 inc p&p via either his Facebook page or [email protected]