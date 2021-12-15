With its glorious double fronted entrance, surrounding by thick red ivy and mature, well-tended gardens, the home is teeming with period features.

Located in Rufford Avenue, Yeadon, the house is situated in a ideal location close to both Leeds and Bradford, but within easy distance to market towns like Otley, Ilkley and the Yorkshire Dales.

Inside, the property has been completely refurbished while maintaining the Victorian character of the home.

On the ground floor is a stunning kitchen dining room, alongside useful utility and cloak room, as well as a living room, study and play room.

Upstairs are five bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The property also benefits from a lower ground floor, part of which is used for storage but another is the surprise addition of a home cinema room, perfect for relaxing with family.

The house is on the market with Hunters for offers of £749,950. Take a look inside...

1. Entrance hall Head into the bright and warm entrance hallway with its earthy tones and hard wood flooring. Glass doors lead into the living room.

2. Living room Hard wood flooring continues into the beautiful living room which benefits from a feature fireplace and bi-fold doors leading out to a rear terrace.

3. Living room The living room is a good sized space with plenty of room for two sofas, and even a piano.

4. Kitchen diner The kitchen diner is a contemporary but warm, inviting space. It boasts a shaker style kitchen with central island and breakfast bar and stone floor.