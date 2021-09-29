Leeds Arts University student completes £1000 painting for Willmott Dixon Interiors

A new mural has been created as part of the refurbishment of Quarry House, painted by artist Holly Herbert.

Holly Herbert, 21, a Fine Art graduate at Leeds Arts University, spent three months creating the 11 square metre artwork for Quarry House.

She was chosen ahead of 22 other entrants in a live brief delivered by Willmott Dixon Interiors as part of its refurbishment of commercial office space on level two of the building.

The finished piece comprises fifteen timber panels and is designed to enhance the working environment.

Artist Holly Herbert, a Leeds Art University graduate, spent three months painting the mural.

It is a bright design of deep blues, yellows and striking warm red and purple hues.

Holly, who aspires to work as a freelance artist said that winning the competition had given her a great opportunity to launch her career.

The artist, originally from Snettisham in Norfolk, said: “I'm so grateful to have been chosen.

"Everyone I’ve met at Quarry House has been so welcoming and helpful, it’s certainly been an enjoyable environment to work in.

"What people will take from my work is completely subjective but my piece is generally meant to be bright and warm and full of life.

"I wanted it to draw people in and be something you just want to become lost in for a while.

"It's rewarding to feel that you have created something that can affect someone and that people liked my work enough to display it. I eventually hope to support myself through selling my paintings and working with galleries.”

The artwork was commissioned by Willmott Dixon Interiors’ Social Investment Fund which invests over £1 million in local projects throughout the country.

Phil Crowther, regional director at Willmott Dixon Interiors said: “Huge thanks to Holly for creating a brilliant mural that greatly enhances the space for employees and visitors to Quarry House.

"As part of our modernisation of level two of the building, we were keen to install an inspiring piece of artwork that would truly stand out and Holly’s painting does just that.

"We’ve really enjoyed working with the team at Leeds Arts University who have kindly supported our delivery of the competition and helped us to give a talented local artist the chance to gain professional experience and showcase her work.”

Willmott Dixon Interiors has recorded more than £9 million in Social Return on Investment (SROI) through the transformation of level two at Quarry House, the second headquarters of the Department for Health and Social Care in the city.