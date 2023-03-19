News you can trust since 1890
Leeds Alternative Market: 12 of the best pictures from Kirkgate Market as gothic traders return

Leeds shoppers had the chance to browse stalls filled with fashion, antiquities and magical paraphernalia as the city welcomed the return of the Alternative Market.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 19th Mar 2023, 16:30 GMT

First held in 2017, the free markets organised by Leeds Festival of Gothica and Advintageous Vintage Fairs have become a fixture in the Leeds Alternative calendar. They see more than 80 specialist vendors taking over the event space and graffiti hall at Kirkgate Market.

Visitors on Saturday got the chance to take pictures of the Alternative Heritage of Leeds Mural, which was created by artist Johnny Cosmic and steered by Leeds Festival of Gothica. The mural celebrates the rich alternative scene of Leeds pre-2000 and links with the Leeds Libraries Alternative Heritage of Leeds image archive.

Leeds Libraries and the Sophie Lancaster Foundation were also in residence at the market, which was the first of three planned this year. The Alternative Market returns on Saturday July 1 and Saturday October 21, 10am-4.30pm.

Here are 12 of our favourite pictures from the latest event to give you a taste of what to expect.

Rosie Lowery, of Beeston, with tattoo prints from Haunted in London.

Rosie Lowery, of Beeston, with tattoo prints from Haunted in London. Photo: Steve Riding

Oscar Smee, Q Ford and Hannah Goodall in front of the Alternative Heritage of Leeds mural.

Oscar Smee, Q Ford and Hannah Goodall in front of the Alternative Heritage of Leeds mural. Photo: Steve Riding

The market features more than 80 specialist vendors, selling everything from fashion to antiquities.

The market features more than 80 specialist vendors, selling everything from fashion to antiquities. Photo: Steve Riding

Albert Gribbon, of Gipton, with his variation of The Three Monkeys.

Albert Gribbon, of Gipton, with his variation of The Three Monkeys. Photo: Steve Riding

Leeds