Leeds Abbey Dash 2022: Race date confirmed as registrations open for 10k race

Age UK is urging runners to sign up now to secure their place and help raise vital funds for older people in Yorkshire and across the UK.

The flat course is perfect for runners of all levels, so the public are encouraged to challenge themselves, or team up with friends, family and colleagues and help Age UK be there for the older people most in need.

The money raised will go towards local support and befriending services for older people in Yorkshire, as well as Age UK’s national Advice Line and Telephone Friendship Services.

Elderly people are facing a challenging time with the rising cost of living, with those most vulnerable struggling to make ends meet, and Age UK’s services are a lifeline for those who have no one to turn to.

Lydia Curran, Head of Events at Age UK, said: “We are so excited for this year’s Leeds Abbey Dash – 10k for Age UK and can’t wait to be back in the city for this brilliant event.

"It’s such a fun and friendly atmosphere and the flat course means it’s perfect for runners of all abilities, whether it’s your first ever 10k or you’re aiming for a Personal Best.

"So please do sign up now, by taking part you’ll be making a huge difference to the lives of older people in Yorkshire and across the UK.”

The 10k Wheelchair Race and the shorter 2k ‘Junior Dash’ for 8-14-year-olds will also be returning for 2022.

Key information:

When: Sunday, October 23, 2022.

Where: Leeds City Centre.

Distance: 10k event for adults (ages 15+) and 2k Junior Dash race for 8 -14-year-olds.

The course: Flat and perfect for both beginners and experienced runners.

Registration fee: £26, or £24 for UK Athletics members. The Junior Dash is £8 to enter and the Wheelchair Race is £26.