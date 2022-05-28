'Absolutely gutted': Thieves steal over £10k worth of equipment in Leeds dog trainer break in

Yorkshire Canine Academy, which trains dogs from across the country, reported the break in on their social media.

Thieves broke a window at the facility last night and made off with countless expensive equipment including a Fireball Dog treadmill, specifically made for dogs and branded in the company's logo.

Speaking to the YEP, owner Jacob Morgan, described the break in as 'daft' as thieves only made off with dog related items.

"We've got containers that we use for storage, that are our office spaces and we got into work this morning to find that they had both been ransacked." he said.

"They took all dog training equipment. We've got a doggy treadmill which is very niche that they took, all dog training leads and collars and dog toys."

Jacob explained how thieves left behind iPads, social media equipment and even an expensive coffee machine in favour of the dog toys.

"There was better things to take but they managed to just take dog stuff which is odd." he said.

"We've only been open 18 months. We've put in a lot of money, me and the other co-owners, plus our time and effort. For it all to be taken overnight and really trivial stuff is just daft."

Items taken include various soft dog toys such as frisbees, lickimats and chews.

Thieves also made off with various Dewalt tools including, a circular saw, combo drill, batteries and various blades.

Yorkshire Canine Academy ask that anyone with information get in contact with them via phone, email or Facebook DM even if done anonymously.