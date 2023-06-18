Leeds 10K 2023: 25 pictures of runners blazing through the city
Hundreds of runners gathered at the Parkinson Steps on Sunday to take part in the Leeds 10K race.
The Leeds 10K was back on Sunday (June 18), with hundreds of runners challenging themselves in the warm weather.
The race included the 10K as well as the Mini and Junior races, with Rob Burrow MBE and his family doing a lap of honour in the Mini.
Yorkshire Evening Post was as the start and finish of the adult 10K, and here are 25 photos from the day:
Page 1 of 7