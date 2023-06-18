Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Leeds 10K 2023: 25 pictures of runners blazing through the city

Hundreds of runners gathered at the Parkinson Steps on Sunday to take part in the Leeds 10K race.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 18th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 13:30 BST

The Leeds 10K was back on Sunday (June 18), with hundreds of runners challenging themselves in the warm weather.

The race included the 10K as well as the Mini and Junior races, with Rob Burrow MBE and his family doing a lap of honour in the Mini.

Yorkshire Evening Post was as the start and finish of the adult 10K, and here are 25 photos from the day:

Hundreds of runners gathered on Sunday morning to take on the 10 kilometre race.

1. Leeds 10K 2023

Hundreds of runners gathered on Sunday morning to take on the 10 kilometre race.

Photo Sales
Spectators as well as runners gathered in the early hours on Sunday.

2. Leeds 10K 2023

Spectators as well as runners gathered in the early hours on Sunday.

Photo Sales
Audience gathered on Parkinson Steps for the start of the race.

3. Leeds 10K 2023

Audience gathered on Parkinson Steps for the start of the race.

Photo Sales
Runners just before the 9am start.

4. Leeds 10K 2023

Runners just before the 9am start.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:LeedsYorkshire Evening PostRunningRob Burrow