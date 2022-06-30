Dr John Hirst's wife, Patricia, was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia ten years ago and died from the form of early onset dementia five years later on July, 22, 2017 at just 66 years of age.

In memory of her he will be taking on a challenge of running five 10k events plus ten 5k park runs and on Sunday (July 3) he will be competing in the Leeds 10k.

Pat trained as a nurse at Leeds General Infirmary in the 1970s living in the Cardigan Road area of the city.

John said: “Pat was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia in 2012, 18 months after her retirement as a nurse in the NHS. Following her diagnosis her decline was rapid resulting in loss of speech, an inability to swallow and for the final months she was forced to use a wheelchair. Throughout her ordeal she was always able to recognise us all and was aware until very close to the end of her life.”

“Since her diagnosis I have been helping to raise awareness of early onset dementia and also to raise funds for Alzheimer's Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity dedicated to understanding the causes, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of dementia.”

Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias are the leading cause of death in the UK with mortality rates having increased over the last decade.

15.9 per cent of women died due to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in 2019 in the UK, making it the leading cause of death for women.

Meanwhile 8.8 per cent of men died due to Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias in the same year, making it the second leading cause of death for men across the UK.

“Dementia affects a significant proportion of the population – one in three people over 65 in the UK will die with some form of the condition," said, Sara Hoxhaj, regional fundraising officer at Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“That is why we are determined to help scientists discover new treatments and find ways of tackling the diseases that cause dementia, but we can’t do this without the support of our wonderful fundraisers.”