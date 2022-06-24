Thousands of runners will be heading to Leeds on Sunday, July 3 for the Leeds 10K; a hugely popular and inclusive race for participants of all abilities.

This year’s Leeds 10K is expected to attract thousands of runners while generating a huge cash boost for a host of good causes.

To mark its 15th year, the Leeds 10K has announced a new route.

It marks 15 years of the Leeds 10K. Started by Jane Tomlinson in 2007, the Leeds 10K was her lasting legacy event.

Having raised £1.8 million for charity while she was battling terminal cancer, in 2006 Jane knew her time left to fundraise was limited. As a result, she decided to set up the Leeds 10K to continue the fundraising vehicle for charities that she had started.

To mark its 15th year, the Leeds 10K has announced a new route. Traditionally following a route along Kirkstall Road and back to the city centre, participants will now be able to enjoy new city sights as the route changes for the first time since 2015.

The race is being organized by Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, who are now advising runners, spectators, residents and visitors that a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Run For All’s Head of Events, at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All, race organiser, said: “As ever, we are really looking forward to welcoming runners to our home city of Leeds for the Leeds 10K. Unfortunately an event of this scale does mean some road closures are necessary to ensure the safety of all involved.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused and will lift the closures as soon as possible.”

The race will start outside the Parkinson Steps at 9am and will finish on The Headrow.

Road closures will begin at 4am on the Sunday morning and roads affected will include:

Blenheim Terrace, Calverley Street, Cavendish Road, Cookridge Street, Great George Street ,The Headrow, Upper Basinghall Street & Woodhouse Lane.

The rest of the route closures will then come into force at 08:00 and the roads impacted include:

Grove Lane, Grove Road, Headingley Lane, Hyde Park Road, Lovell Park Road, Meanwood Road, Merrion Street, Monk Bridge Road, Moorland Road.

Oatland Lane, Oatland Road, Otley Road, Rampart Road, Shaw Lane, The Headrow, Wade Lane, Woodhouse Lane and Woodhouse Street.