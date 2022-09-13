The ten globe sculptures of ‘The World Reimagined’ form a trail across the city and are intended to get people - especially the young - to follow along and understand racial justice.
The World Reimagined hope that this project will “help us understand what it means to be British”.
Here’s the story behind each of the globes and where to find them:
1. The World Reimagined trail
The 10 globes form part of a trail around Leeds. The first, in Norma Hutchinson Park, Chapeltown, is titled 'Mother Africa - Liberation is Now'. This globe is a montage of paintings and drawings that Trinidadian artist Rodell Warner has created. It explores the reality of Africa before, during and after the Transatlantic Slave Trade.
Photo: James Hardisty/Jonathan Gawthorpe
2. 'The Reality of Being Enslaved', Lovell Park
Community artist and poet Mussarat Rahman designed this globe to represent the experiences of people who were enslaved. It features heads representing lineage, guns representing power, and bullets representing brutality.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. 'Stolen Legacy: The Rebirth of a Nation', Merrion Centre
Exploring the Church’s role in slavery and society through Biblical references and stained-glass windows, Marcia Brown, an artist and teacher based in West Yorkshire, also hopes to show how Britain was transformed as a consequence of slavery.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. 'Abolition & Emancipation', Claypit Lane
This globe is in honour of the enslaved children on the ship The Enterprise, who fought for their freedom from the US in a legal battle that arose. It has been designed by Gherdai Hassell, a Bermudian-born artist, writer and storyteller who is currently based in Manchester.
Photo: James Hardisty