The historic Leeds Central Library will welcome His Majesty The King this month as part of the monarch’s first visit to Leeds since ascending to the throne.

The visit on Tuesday, November 8 will see The King unveil a special plaque at the library to mark the 10th anniversary of the Child Friendly Leeds initiative, which for the past decade has worked tirelessly to make Leeds the best city to grow up in.

Headrow set to close

The royal visit is set to see the Headrow shut between Calverley Street and Cookridge Street. Picture: Tony Johnson

The royal visit is set to see the Headrow shut between Calverley Street and Cookridge Street on Tuesday with dozens of services to be diverted away from the area between 1.45pm and 3.30pm in the afternoon.

Elsewhere Rugby League World Cup matches are due to be held at Headingley Stadium on Wednesday impacting on buses with running services due to be busier than normal.

Meanwhile York Road in the Burmantofts area of the city will be closed for roadworks from 8pm on Thursday evening (November 10) to 5am on Friday morning.

Roadworks

Services 1, 5, 14, 15, 19, 19A, 33, 34, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 55, 65, 75, 72, 163 & X6: Headrow shut between Calverley Street and Cookridge Street.

Services 5, 5A, 11, 11A, 19, 19A, 40, 56, 64, 87, 163, 164, 840 & 843: York Road, Burmantofts closed for roadworks.