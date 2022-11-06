Leeds bus diversions: All route changes and cancellations facing city services as King Charles III set to visit
Additional bus diversions and roadworks are set to be put in place across the city this week as His Majesty The King is due to visit Leeds Central Library.
The historic Leeds Central Library will welcome His Majesty The King this month as part of the monarch’s first visit to Leeds since ascending to the throne.
The visit on Tuesday, November 8 will see The King unveil a special plaque at the library to mark the 10th anniversary of the Child Friendly Leeds initiative, which for the past decade has worked tirelessly to make Leeds the best city to grow up in.
Headrow set to close
The royal visit is set to see the Headrow shut between Calverley Street and Cookridge Street on Tuesday with dozens of services to be diverted away from the area between 1.45pm and 3.30pm in the afternoon.
Elsewhere Rugby League World Cup matches are due to be held at Headingley Stadium on Wednesday impacting on buses with running services due to be busier than normal.
Meanwhile York Road in the Burmantofts area of the city will be closed for roadworks from 8pm on Thursday evening (November 10) to 5am on Friday morning.
Roadworks
Services 1, 5, 14, 15, 19, 19A, 33, 34, 42, 49, 50, 50A, 55, 65, 75, 72, 163 & X6: Headrow shut between Calverley Street and Cookridge Street.
Services 5, 5A, 11, 11A, 19, 19A, 40, 56, 64, 87, 163, 164, 840 & 843: York Road, Burmantofts closed for roadworks.
Services 1,6, 8, 19, 19A, 27, 28, 56, 91 & X84: Rugby League World Cup matches to be held at Headingley Stadium.