Trinity Academy Leeds, on Torre Road, opened with a founding cohort of 240 Year 7 pupils in September - and part of the new school is still under construction.

Galliford Try and Leeds LEP are responsible for the work and agreed to sponsor the school's Christmas lunch for every founding student on Wednesday.

Harleigh Lewis, 11, was one of the pupils who enjoyed a festive roast dinner and her mum, Kimane Woodhouse, said she was delighted by the kind gesture.

11-year-old Harleigh Lewis, second from right, and other pupils at Trinity Academy Leeds enjoy a Christmas meal paid for by kind-hearted contractors (Photo: TAL)

"They were totally over the moon," Kimane, 34, told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I thought it was so lovely of them to foot the bill, as there's a lot of children that are deprived in that area.

"They're on site every morning when I drop off Harleigh, rain sleet or snow. And they're always so happy and enthusiastic."

Galliford Try and Leeds LEP agreed to sponsor the school's Christmas lunch for every founding student (Photo: TAL)

Kimane praised Trinity Academy Leeds and said it had been the "perfect school" for her daughter during her first term.

She added: "They do so much stuff in and out of school for her. She does football with Leeds United, basketball, acting, singing and dancing.

"I can't fault it whatsoever."

Trinity Academy Leeds is located in one of the most deprived parts of the city, but has adopted a private school model of education.

From Latin to boxing, gymnastics and French - all pupils at the Academy take part in activities that are added on to the curriculum and are part of the set school day.

The academy's headteacher, Kat Cafferky, said: "Galliford Try and Leeds LEP have been great friends and partners throughout the creation of our new school and we were delighted that they agreed to sponsor our Christmas lunch for all 240 of our founding students.

"Our young people have worked incredibly hard this year and achieved so much in their first term at the academy. All our students have made a fantastic start and it is brilliant for them to receive this very special reward.

"We wish all our wonderful students, families and friends a fantastic Christmas and a happy New Year."