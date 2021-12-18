Doctors trim up Leeds home with impressive Christmas lights display to raise funds for NHS
Two kind-hearted doctors have decorated their Leeds home with a spectacular music and lights show to brighten up their community in the midst of the pandemic and raise vital funds for an NHS charity.
Kavitha Nadesalingam and Dave Kirby work across Bradford and Leeds.
Kavitha is a consultant rheumatologist based at St Luke's Hospital which is part of Bradford Teaching Hospitals. And husband, Dave Kirby, is a Leeds GP.
The couple have decked their home in Horsforth with thousands of lights to illuminate the dark days and nights of December all in aid of Bradford Hospitals Charity (BHC).
Shows will take place daily at 4.30pm, 5pm and 6pm every Friday and continue throughout the school Christmas holidays as a tribute to the NHS and the town's community.
