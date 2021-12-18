Doctors trim up Leeds home with impressive Christmas lights display to raise funds for NHS

Kavitha Nadesalingam and Dave Kirby work across Bradford and Leeds.

Kavitha is a consultant rheumatologist based at St Luke's Hospital which is part of Bradford Teaching Hospitals. And husband, Dave Kirby, is a Leeds GP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kavitha Nadesalingam and Dave Kirby outside their Horsforth home. PIC: Tony Johnson

The couple have decked their home in Horsforth with thousands of lights to illuminate the dark days and nights of December all in aid of Bradford Hospitals Charity (BHC).

Shows will take place daily at 4.30pm, 5pm and 6pm every Friday and continue throughout the school Christmas holidays as a tribute to the NHS and the town's community.

**************

Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you'll see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe