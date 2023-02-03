Kevin Sinfield: Going the Extra Mile follows Sinfield on his gruelling athletic challenges to raise funds for those affected by MND, which his ex-Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow was diagnosed with in 2019.

The documentary shows “never seen before” footage of each of Sinfield’s challenges and includes the first chat with him since he landed his new job in the England rugby coaching team.

Speaking in the documentary he describes the journey as being “all about friendship” and his love for Burrow – who he first met when the pair were just teenagers.

The programme, which aired on BBC Two earlier this evening, has sparked an outpouring of love and support online from those who watched the emotional documentary.

One user on Twitter, said: “The country’s a mess and doom and gloom everywhere, then you see Sir Kevin Sinfield, captain, leader, legend and super human."

Another added: “Watching the Kevin Sinfield documentary on BBC. Can’t see the tv I’m crying so much. What an inspiration.”

The show features intimate moments with friends, family and hundreds of supporters as it captures him running through towns and cities across the UK in his bid to raise millions of pounds.

Sinfield has now raised over £7m for MND through various events. Picture: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

His inaugural challenge of running seven marathons in seven days spawned a plethora of new physical fundraisers as the Rhinos legend continued to push himself and capture the hearts of people across the UK.

Speaking in the documentary, of the physical and mental challenges the Ultra 7 in 7 marathons presented, Sinfield said:

"I felt like I was in a cockpit, running out of fuel and about to go down but you are just trying to stay in the air as long as you can and find a way of hitting a runway.”

As the documentary progressed more and more took to social media to express their love.

One said: “Kevin Sinfield is an extraordinary person.”

While another added: “If only the world was full of Kevin Sinfield’s.”

Sinfield has now raised over £7m for MND through various events.