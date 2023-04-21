Kaiser Chiefs have thanked fans for their support following the release of their latest single Jealousy.

The Leeds-based indie rock band released the song on 11 April, as part of their upcoming and highly anticipated eighth studio album.

The ‘I Predict a Riot’ hitmakers posted a video to Instagram on Thursday night, which showed some of the positive comments they’ve received from fans.

Sheffield has plenty to boast about when it comes to music - but Leeds has the iconic Brudenell Social Club. The intimate music venue has hosted the likes of Kaiser Chiefs (pictured), Blossoms and Jamie T in recent years.

They wrote: “Thank you for all of your love for Jealousy so far, keep listening and sharing your thoughts with us. Comment below if you see your message pop up 🙌”

One delighted fan wrote: “Yay l see two of my comments 😁 Thanks guys yr the best ❤️🙌❤️”.

Another added: “Woo hoo, what a lovely surprise after work. I just saw my message 😀Thank you guys. Jealousy has taken a big piece of my heart 🤗 It’s brilliant”.

Whilst a third commented: “Other bands will have ‘Jealousy’ of how good a tune it is 🔥🔥 can’t wait for the album”.

Frontman Ricky Wilson recently revealed the inspiration behind Jealousy , and admitted his own emotions played a part in the creation of the track.

The 45-year old told Virgin Radio UK : “I’m a very jealous person. I always think that I could probably do something better than someone else, but I think that’s just an attribute of being consistently anxious and driven.”

Ricky explained that the song is mostly about his jealousy of wanting to do something better than someone else, while secretly knowing that he might not be capable.

He said the band have “never been good” at penning songs about romance but their new single explores a different type of relationship.