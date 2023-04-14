Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson has revealed the inspiration behind their latest single.

The Leeds-based band released Jealousy, the latest song from their upcoming eighth studio album, on Tuesday (11 April).

Lead vocalist Ricky, 45, who is also a Virgin Radio Drivetime host, admitted that he “didn’t really like” the catchy tune at first.

The Yorkshire-born frontman of the Kaiser Cheifs is a big Leeds fan and even performed with his band at Elland Road for boxer Josh Warrington's entrance before his fight against Lee Selby.

He told Virgin Radio UK : “It was very exciting because at first, when we first had the idea, me and Amir Amor, who produced it, we didn’t really like it.

“We thought this isn’t fitting with the rest of the album, but then the more we had it in our drop box, there was something. Of all the songs we keep writing, this is the one I kept humming on the tube.”

The radio host then revealed that his own emotions played a massive part in the creation of the track, which was written by him.

The 45-year old continued: “I’m a very jealous person. I always think that I could probably do something better than someone else, but I think that’s just an attribute of being consistently anxious and driven.”

Ricky explained that the song is mostly about his jealousy of wanting to do something better than someone else, while secretly knowing that he might not be capable.

He said the band have “never been good” at penning songs about romance but their new single explores a different type of relationship.

Ricky added that he wrote “all the songs” for their highly-anticipated album, but the band haven’t revealed the album title just yet.

Jealousy is the second single from their eighth studio album, following on from How 2 Dance which came out in November.

Kaiser Chiefs’ are set to perform at a number of festivals this summer, including Cornwall’s Tunes in the Dune, the Lake District’s Kendal Calling, Sheffield’s Tramlines Festival, London’s Greenwich Summer Sounds, and Staffordshire’s Trentham Live.

