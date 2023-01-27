Carol Swanson, from Burmantofts, came home from work in October to find out her beloved American Shorthair named Sox had vanished, and feared the worst when she realised he may have fallen out of the window.

But, against all odds, Sox was found alive and nursing two broken paws. After surgery, Sox is now well on the mend and is back to being his usual fun-loving self.

Speaking to the YEP, daughter Sarah, said: “He’s getting on absolutely brilliantly, we never thought he would walk again but his surgery has gone so well and he had his pins out last week.

The family were left completely overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity shown by YEP reader.

"He’s bounced back so well. He’s got a tiny bit of a limp but the vet reckons that will go in time. He’s got his personality back, he’s playing. It’s just amazing.”

The family, who didn’t have pet insurance at the time, set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of the £5,000 vet bill and following a story in the YEP managed to raise just over £1,000.

She said: “We just wanted to thank the public and the readers for the overwhelming comments of support and well wishes that we got.

"It was a very difficult situation and we were originally worried we might get a bit of judgement but everyone seemed to really understand that it was just a really really unfortunate accident.”

Sarah and her family reserved special praise for the vets and staff at Holly House Vets in Moortown, who she said went above and beyond for not only little Sox but also the entire family.

Adding: “They have just been above and beyond fantastic. The care we’ve had has just been amazing – they haven’t just looked after a cat but they have looked after us as owners as well.