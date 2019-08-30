Jobs boost as Starbucks opens new Leeds city centre coffee shop

Americn coffee giant Starbucks has opened its latest coffee shop in Leeds creating 20 jobs in the process.

The new coffee house, serving its distinctive brand of craft coffees, frozen iced teas and indulgent cakes will have space for around 125 customers at its new Merrion Centre base.

Store manager, Magda Kubiak, said: ‘The team can’t wait to see what our customers think of our new store format and layout, which offers comfortable seating and free wi-fi so customers can relax in-store while enjoying a delicious cup of coffee."

The new coffee shop joins a host of other popular international drink and dining destinations on Merrion Way, including Pizza Express, the first Korean barbecue in Leeds

Bulgogi Grill, New York bar and kitchen Union Square and Japanese restaurant Blue Sakura amongst others.

Helen Green, Director, Town Centre Securities (owners of the Merrion Centre) said: ‘ We are thrilled to officially welcome Starbucks to the Merrion Centre who join our growing

number of eateries and casual dining spots developing the Arena Quarter as both a key retail and leisure destination in the heart of Leeds.

"Starbucks will be perfectly positioned to give concert goers, shoppers, residents, local workers and students their daily caffeine."